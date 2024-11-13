Stark Warning On Emissions As Leaders Split On Climate Goals At COP29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Global leaders offered competing views on how to tackle climate change at UN-led talks Wednesday as a new report warned the world must reach carbon neutrality much sooner than planned.
Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year, according to preliminary research from an international network of scientists at the Global Carbon Project.
The report came as leaders gathered in Azerbaijan for COP29 climate talks aimed at reaching a deal on boosting funding to help poorer nations adapt to climate shocks and transition to cleaner energy.
The research found that to keep the Paris agreement's ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in sight, the world would now need to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s -- instead of 2050.
The warning also follows concerns about the future of the fight against climate change following the election of Donald Trump.
Some leaders in Baku defended fossil fuels during two days of speeches while others from countries plagued by climate disasters warned that they were running out of time.
