Open Menu

Stark Warning On Emissions As Leaders Split On Climate Goals At COP29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Stark warning on emissions as leaders split on climate goals at COP29

Global leaders offered competing views on how to tackle climate change at UN-led talks Wednesday as a new report warned the world must reach carbon neutrality much sooner than planned

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Global leaders offered competing views on how to tackle climate change at UN-led talks Wednesday as a new report warned the world must reach carbon neutrality much sooner than planned.

Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from oil, gas and coal rose to a new record high this year, according to preliminary research from an international network of scientists at the Global Carbon Project.

The report came as leaders gathered in Azerbaijan for COP29 climate talks aimed at reaching a deal on boosting funding to help poorer nations adapt to climate shocks and transition to cleaner energy.

The research found that to keep the Paris agreement's ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in sight, the world would now need to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s -- instead of 2050.

The warning also follows concerns about the future of the fight against climate change following the election of Donald Trump.

Some leaders in Baku defended fossil fuels during two days of speeches while others from countries plagued by climate disasters warned that they were running out of time.

Related Topics

Election World Oil Trump Baku Paris Azerbaijan Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, pre ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..

4 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues across LESCO r ..

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

4 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness ..

Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..

4 minutes ago
 Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

4 minutes ago
 Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg char ..

Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinchi ..

Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings

8 minutes ago
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC c ..

SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief

8 minutes ago
 WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access ..

WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access to historical sites

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Worl ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for expo ..

6 minutes ago
 Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors dow ..

Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs

6 minutes ago
 SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries ..

SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact

6 minutes ago
 Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new paym ..

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World