Starliner Craft To Return To Factory For Repairs, Will Miss August Launch Window - Boeing

Starliner Craft to Return to Factory for Repairs, Will Miss August Launch Window - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Starliner spacecraft will miss the August launch window and will be returned to the factory facility in order to be repaired, Boeing announced at a media conference held together with NASA on Friday.

"We are disappointed that we are unable to make this issue resolved in time to make this launch window," Boeing Commercial Crew Program Vice President John Vollmer said. "We gonna get it back to the factory... We are not be launching it in August."

