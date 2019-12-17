UrduPoint.com
Starliner Launch To Space Station Friday Marks Milestone For US Human Flight - Boeing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Starliner Launch to Space Station Friday Marks Milestone for US Human Flight - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Friday's scheduled liftoff of an unscrewed Starliner spacecraft atop an Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station marks a major step in United States' efforts to regain the ability to launch humans into space, Boeing said in a press release on Monday.

"The uncrewed mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program will rendezvous and dock Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft with the International Space Station and return to Earth on Dec. 28," the release said. "Starliner will launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida."

The first stage of the Atlas V rocket, one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the history of space exploration, is powered by a Russian RD-180 engine.

Friday scheduled liftoff will mark the first of two demonstration flights required to prove the Starliner meets NASA's requirements for certification to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, according to NASA.

Boeing's Starliner is competing with rival Space X's Crew Dragon spacecraft to launch the first humans into space from the United States in nearly eight years.

Since the US Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, Russia's Soyuz spacecraft has ferried Americans to and from International Space Station.

