Starliner Parachute Failed To Deploy During Test Launch Due To Bad Connection - Boeing

Starliner Parachute Failed to Deploy During Test Launch Due to Bad Connection - Boeing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) One of the parachutes of the abort system on Boeing's Starliner commercial spacecraft designed to shuttle astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS), failed to deploy during a test launch, due to a bad connection between the parachute and pilot, the aerospace company said.

On November 4, Boeing conducted a critical safety milestone in an end-to-end test of its abort system. During the test, one of the parachutes did not deploy. Boeing released a statement that same say, saying the system experienced a "deployment anomaly," not a parachute failure and it was too early to determine the cause of the anomaly.

"Through the close evaluation of closeout photos and parachute inspections, the Commercial Crew team has been able to quickly identify the cause of the non-deployment of one of the three parachutes, which was a lack of a secure connection between pilot and main parachute on the third parachute.

We are taking all appropriate steps to address this issue," Boeing said in a statement.

The company said that although one of the parachutes did not deploy, the test validated that two parachutes could adequately handle the full weight of the crew and service module during an abort, as they successfully landed the capsule without damage during the test.

Boeing also said it was still setting December 17 as the target date for its orbital flight test launch date.

Boeing and rival US company SpaceX are independently developing systems to launch astronauts into space from the United States for the first time since the Space Shuttle's retirement in 2011. NASA estimates that Starliner and Crew Dragon spaceships will conduct their first flights to the ISS in 2020.

