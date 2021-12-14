UrduPoint.com

Starliner Service Modules Approved For NASA Commercial Crew Flight Tests - Boeing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Starliner Service Modules Approved for NASA Commercial Crew Flight Tests - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Boeing has decided to advance the use of service modules for its CST-100 Starliner propulsion system following the successful test of its oxidizer isolation valves, the company announced in a press release.

"Following extensive testing and analysis of oxidizer isolation valves on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner service module propulsion system, Boeing has decided to move up service modules currently in production for its upcoming uncrewed and crewed flight tests to the International Space Station (ISS)," the company said on Monday.

The service module originally planned for its Crew Flight Test (CFT) will now be used for the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, and the service module planned for the Starliner-1 flight will be used for CFT as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, Boeing said.

"NASA has been working side-by-side with Boeing on the service module valve investigation, including leveraging the agency's materials and propellants expertise to better characterize the potential causes of the issue," NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Sich said.

Ongoing investigations continue to validate the most probable cause of the valve problems as related to oxidizer and moisture interactions. NASA and Boeing will continue their analysis on the issue up to the scheduled launch of the uncrewed OFT-2 mission in August 2021, the release said.

