Starliner To Go To ISS Without Crew In November, Crewed Flight Set For Next Year - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will refly its uncrewed test mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in November of this year, while the first crewed flight is planned for April 2021, a space source told Sputnik.

"The second flight of the Starliner spacecraft to the ISS without crew is expected in mid-November 2020, while the first flight with crew - in April 2021," the source said.

In April, Boeing announced that it was going to refly its uncrewed orbital flight test after problems during its first flight in December 2019.

