Starmer And Trump Discuss 'productive' Talks On US-UK Trade Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Keir Starmer and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday and discussed "productive" talks towards a UK-US trade deal, the British Prime Minister's Downing Street office said on Sunday.
Since Britain's exit from the European Union at the start of the decade successive UK governments have sought to strike a trade deal with the United States.
"They discussed the productive negotiations between their respective teams on a UK-US economic prosperity deal, agreeing that these will continue at pace this week," a statement read.
"They agreed to stay in touch in the coming days."
Trump himself has dangled the prospect of a "great" deal that could help the United Kingdom avoid, or at least soften, the blow caused by the tariffs the US president has promised.
Unlike the EU, Britain has declined to retaliate against the tariffs already imposed on the country's steel industry.
Though the previous Conservative government did not manage to ink a deal, Labour party leader Starmer came away from a Washington visit in late February hopeful of reaching an agreement.
The UK is believed to want a trade deal ahead of Trump's so-called April 2 "Liberation Day", when he is set to unveil a range of tariffs for different trading partners.
But any such accord is yet to see the light of day.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
What happens on Trump's 'Liberation Day' and beyond?13 minutes ago
-
China manufacturing activity grows at highest rate in a year13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil, gas company licenses13 minutes ago
-
'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse13 minutes ago
-
Japan-Australia flagship hydrogen project stumbles13 minutes ago
-
Musk deploys wealth in bid to swing Wisconsin court vote13 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as president13 minutes ago
-
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen23 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty equity market losses; gold hits record23 minutes ago
-
Clock ticks on Trump's reciprocal tariffs as countries seek reprieve23 minutes ago
-
Duterte lawyer: 'compelling' grounds to throw case out23 minutes ago
-
Le Pen: far right leader battling for political survival33 minutes ago