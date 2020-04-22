UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Starmer Gets First Chance To Quiz UK Govt As Pressure Grows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:51 PM

Starmer gets first chance to quiz UK govt as pressure grows

The new leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday gets his first chance to question the government, as lawmakers meet for a landmark virtual prime minister's questions session in parliament

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The new leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday gets his first chance to question the government, as lawmakers meet for a landmark virtual prime minister's questions session in parliament.

Keir Starmer, who was elected this month, faces foreign secretary Dominic Raab, the stand-in for Boris Johnson who is recovering after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

The meeting comes with ministers under intense pressure to defend their handling of the crisis, especially over the provision of safety equipment to frontline health workers.

They have also been criticised about the extent of screening for the virus and face mounting questions about any exit strategy from the lockdown.

Ministers were also embroiled in a simmering row about London's delay in joining a Brussels scheme to source medical equipment, and whether it was a political decision following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

London denies this and says any delay was due to "communication problems".

On Tuesday, the Foreign Office's top civil servant, Simon McDonald, made an extraordinary U-turn by withdrawing his own claim to a House of Commons committee that the country not take part because of a "political decision".

He later wrote to the Commons foreign affairs committee to say his evidence, given earlier in the day, was "incorrect".

The smaller opposition Liberal Democrats have called for an independent inquiry into the government's response to the crisis.

In news which could potentially lift some pressure off ministers, a Royal Air Force plane landed in Britain from Turkey early Wednesday, after being sent to collect a shipment of equipment, including 400,000 badly-needed surgical gowns.

Britain is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, with 17,337 deaths in hospital according to the latest figures.

But the real figure could be much higher as the UK only gives details for the deaths of people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus.

There have been repeated concerns about under-reporting as deaths outside hospital, particularly in care homes, have not been included.

Social distancing rules have forced parliament to take unprecedented measures to limit the numbers of MPs in the chamber for the weekly prime minister's questions session.

Up to 50 MPs are permitted to attend in person while some 120 more can take part remotely through the Zoom video-conferencing platform.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Foreign Office Turkey Parliament European Union Brussels London Chamber Democrats From Government Top Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China to announce name of its first Mars explorati ..

44 seconds ago

Commissioner orders ration distribution among tran ..

45 seconds ago

COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total o ..

47 seconds ago

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

25 minutes ago

S.Africa to deploy tens of thousands more troops f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.