Starmer Slams Johnson For Ruining UK's Reputation Over Bill Overriding Brexit Deal With EU

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Starmer Slams Johnson for Ruining UK's Reputation Over Bill Overriding Brexit Deal With EU

The leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is putting United Kingdom's reputation in jeopardy by planning to override the withdrawal agreement signed with the European Union (EU)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is putting United Kingdom's reputation in jeopardy by planning to override the withdrawal agreement signed with the European Union (EU).

Last week, Johnson introduced to the UK parliament the Internal Market Bill, which sent shockwaves through the Brexit negotiation process, as it proposes to roll back some of the commitments on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

"He is making a mistake reneging on a treaty, (and) that will have reputational damage for the UK," Starmer told LBC radio station.

According to the leader of the opposition, the Conservative government must honor the agreement, or the international community would lose its confidence in the UK.

"It's basic stuff - if you say to other nations we agree something and a few months later you say no we don't, the chances are they aren't going to trust you going forward," he stressed,

Starmer also questioned whether Johnson knew what he was signing when he inked the withdrawal agreement previous to the UK leaving the European bloc on January 31, and said that if he didn't, "that�s probable worse."

"I think the vast majority of the population would say, what on earth is going on? You are reopening things we thought were closed, you said you'd get a deal, get on and get a deal. I don't think the outstanding issues can�t be resolved," he added.

The Labour leader said that instead of reopening an issue that people thought was over, Johnson should focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From World

