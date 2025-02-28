Starmer to host major Ukraine 'summit' on Sunday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited more than a dozen European and EU leaders to a Sunday summit to "drive forward" action on Ukraine and security, his office said.

Ahead of the main summit, Starmer will chair a morning call with Baltic nations, before welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street to discuss the war with Russia, it said on Friday.

"The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine -- signalling our collective unwavering support to securing a just and enduring peace, and a lasting deal, that ensures Ukraine's future sovereignty and security," his office said.

Leaders from around continental Europe including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Turkey, NATO and the European Union have been invited to the summit in London later on Sunday, his office added.

Fresh from his Thursday talks with US President Donald Trump in the White House, Starmer has also invited the leaders of Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania to the summit.

NATO chief Mark Rutte as well as EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa are also due to attend.

Starmer will host one-on-one talks at Downing Street with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before the summit starts.

His office said the meeting would build on the Paris talks hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month and focus on "strengthening Ukraine's position now - including ongoing military support and increased economic pressure on Russia".