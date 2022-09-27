UrduPoint.com

Starmer To Insist Labour Fit To Govern As UK Hit By Crisis

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Labour leader Keir Starmer will argue Tuesday he is ready to lead Britain out of economic crisis, as a new poll gave his once-fractured party its biggest lead in two decades over the ruling Conservatives

The head of the main opposition will tell its annual conference that new Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Tories have "lost control of the British economy", as the UK reels from soaring inflation, imminent recession and a weakening currency.

His keynote speech at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) comes the day after the pound crashed to an unprecedented low against the Dollar.

That dramatic plunge has been blamed on a mini-budget unveiled Friday by Britain's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, which cut taxes -- including for the highest earners -- and raised government borrowing.

The Currency rebounded somewhat early Tuesday, but remains vulnerable amid market concerns that the tax-slashing plan could drive up interest rates and derail public finances.

"What we've seen from the government in the past few days has no precedent," Starmer will say, according to his office, adding the Conservatives had squandered the economy for "tax cuts for the richest one percent".

- 'Cavalry is coming' - Despite the gloomy economic outlook, Labour's rank-and-file are gathering in an upbeat mood in England's northwest city of Liverpool.

The party -- out of power for 12 years and dogged in recent times by ideological infighting -- appears more unified than at any point in recent years and has extended its lead in the polls.

The latest survey by YouGov showed it 17 points ahead of the Tories, its biggest lead since 2001 and the era of Tony Blair, who won an unprecedented three general elections for Labour from 1997.

A separate YouGov poll gave support to Labour's narrative about the Truss-Kwarteng budget plan, finding 57 percent of Britons think the measures collectively were unfair.

That was the worst score for any financial statement since the Conservatives took power from Labour in 2010.

Starmer's health spokesman Wes Streeting echoed the confident tone seen from delegates in Liverpool, telling Sky news that "the cavalry is coming with Labour".

Starmer, 60, took over the Labour leadership in April 2020 from the radical Jeremy Corbyn but initially struggled to break through with the public during the pandemic.

The Tories' problems under their previous scandal-plagued prime minister Boris Johnson, and now the spiralling financial crisis, have revived his fortunes.

The next election, however, is not due until January 2025 at the latest, when the party will try to overturn the majority of 80 that Johnson won against Corbyn in 2019.

