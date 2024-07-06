Open Menu

Starmer Unveils Diverse Cabinet After Labour Victory

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Starmer appoints individuals from diverse backgrounds to key positions, with three of Britain’s most significant political roles being assigned to women.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) After achieving a sweeping victory, the newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the Labour Party revealed his cabinet members.

Starmer appointed individuals from diverse backgrounds to key positions, with three of Britain’s most significant political roles being assigned to women.

Rachel Reeves has been named Britain’s first female chancellor, a role also known as finance minister, which is considered the second most influential position in the government after the prime minister.

Reeves, 45, highlighted the importance of her appointment on social media, stating: “To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limits on your ambitions.”

In an interview with the BBC, Reeves acknowledged the financial challenges ahead, saying: “There’s not a huge amount of money there. I know the scale of the challenge I inherit.”

Yvette Cooper, 55, was appointed home secretary. Cooper has previously served as Labour’s lead on home affairs on two occasions.

She announced earlier that Labour plans to abandon the Conservative Party’s proposal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and would establish a new border security unit instead.

David Lammy, a 51-year-old lawyer, has been appointed as foreign secretary. Lammy previously served as a minister in the cabinets of Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Lammy explained his approach in an interview with the French journal Le Grand Continent, describing “progressive realism” as addressing the world as it is, rather than as we wish it to be. He emphasized that this doctrine involves using realism to achieve progressive goals, such as combating climate change, defending democracy, promoting international law, and advancing towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He added, “If I have the privilege to serve, I will be the first foreign secretary to trace my lineage back to Africa through the Atlantic slave triangle trade.”

Angela Rayner, 44, was selected as deputy prime minister.

Rayner, who has been a prominent figure in Labour’s election campaign as deputy leader of the party, entered Parliament nine years ago after working in trade unions.

She was also appointed as secretary of state for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

