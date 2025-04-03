Starmer Warns Of Inevitable 'impact' Of Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told business chiefs at his Downing Street office on Thursday that "clearly there would be an economic impact" from a 10 percent tariff imposed on British exports to the United States.
"Last night the president of the United States acted for his country, and that is his mandate. Today, I will act in Britain's interests with mine," said Starmer, adding that trade negotiations would continue with Donald Trump's administration and that "we will fight for the best deal for Britain".
Stressing that "nobody wins in a trade war", Starmer vowed to respond with "pragmatism, cool and calm heads".
"We have a range of levers at our disposal, and we will continue our work with businesses across the country to understand their assessment of these options," he said.
"Our intention remains to secure a (trade) deal. But nothing is off the table, he said.
"We have to understand that just as with defence and security, so too for the economy and trade we are living in a changing world," he said.
