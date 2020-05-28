Stars back EU vaccine funding drive

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will host another donor summit next month to raise funds to provide global access to an eventual coronavirus vaccine -- backed by world-famous stars.

Von der Leyen announced Thursday that big name donors would join a second EU-hosted video conference on June 27 to add to the 9.8 billion Euros ($10.9 billion) the Coronavirus Global Response fund has already secured.

"We have to develop a vaccine and distributed to every corner of the world as quickly as possible," she said, in a video message, noting that 40 countries from the EU and beyond have already contributed.

"We need to fast track research and development of a vaccine. This normally takes up to 10 years, but we don't have that time," she said.

"And we need a vaccine for all who needed not just for those people in countries that can afford it," she added.

The United States did not join the last EU-led fundraiser, although some American philanthropists did.

Von der Leyen was joined on Thursday's announcement teleconference by Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who plays superhero Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise, and chart-topping US singer Miley Cyrus.

"We need a movement of global citizens calling on governments, corporations and philanthropists to make the investments needed to end the COVID-19 era," Jackman said.

"There are labs full of the best scientists all over the world racing to develop COVID-19 tools and treatments at great speed, but we have a long way to go."Cyrus added: "Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we need to ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic, testing treatments and a vaccine."