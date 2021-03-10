Starship Prototype Explosion Probably Due to Helium Ingestion From Fuel Header Tank - Musk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US business magnate, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the recent Starship prototype explosion after landing had probably been caused by helium ingestion from the fuel header tank.

Last week, a prototype of SpaceX's Starship, being designed for long-range spaceflights, launched from a site in Cameron County, Texas, landed successfully, but exploded a few minutes later.

"SN10 engine was low on thrust due (probably) to partial helium ingestion from fuel header tank. Impact of 10m/s crushed legs & part of skirt. Multiple fixes in work for SN11," Musk wrote on Twitter.