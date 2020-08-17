UrduPoint.com
Start Of Afghan Talks Uncertain As Prisoner Release Stalls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Start of Afghan talks uncertain as prisoner release stalls

Afghan authorities and the Taliban have hit an impasse over the planned release of hundreds of insurgents after opposition from some foreign governments, officials said Monday, apparently stalling peace talks

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Afghan authorities and the Taliban have hit an impasse over the planned release of hundreds of insurgents after opposition from some foreign governments, officials said Monday, apparently stalling peace talks.

The negotiations were expected to begin within days after prominent Afghans met in Kabul on August 9 and approved the release of 400 Taliban prisoners -- including many involved in deadly attacks -- removing a crucial precondition to talks.

While Afghan authorities freed 80 Taliban prisoners on Thursday, there have been no further releases since then.

"There is no plan to release any prisoner today also," an official with the country's National Security Council told AFP on Monday.

President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said "two countries had shared their concerns and reservations" about six or seven prisoners among the 400.

"The Afghan government is working with its partners to address the concerns about these prisoners," he told reporters.

Sediqqi did not name the countries, but Paris and Canberra haveobjected to the release of several insurgents accused of killing French andAustralian nationals and soldiers.

