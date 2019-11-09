UrduPoint.com
START Treaty Renewal Critical For Keeping Arms Control Regime - NGO Head

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

START Treaty Renewal Critical for Keeping Arms Control Regime - NGO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is critical for maintaining the arms control regime, as the pact is the last one that remains in force to control the weapons arsenals of the world powers, Ernest Moniz, the CEO of the US-based nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative, told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

"Certainly, we agree that renewing the New START is absolutely critical to the arms control regime. In fact, if it's not renewed, there isn't much left. There is certainly nothing left with any verification measures," Moniz said.

Moniz expressed hope that the treaty would be prolonged, saying that he was optimistic about the agreement's future.

"We will see whether it could be extended. I have some optimism on that. Certainly, discussions here, in Russia, suggest that Russia is prepared to move forward with an extension. And, for example, the United States. I was told that the American Enterprise Institute, which is a very conservative organization, a couple days ago came out and recommended renewal of New START. So, I think, there are various pieces that are coming together," he added.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. It limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and Washington has so far not announced plans to extend it.

