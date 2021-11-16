UrduPoint.com

Startup Airline In India Orders 72 737 Max Aircraft To Launch Service - Boeing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Startup Airline in India Orders 72 737 Max Aircraft to Launch Service - Boeing

Akasa Air, a new airline targeting domestic travel in India, ordered 72 fuel-efficient 737 Max passenger jets valued at nearly $9 billion, Boeing said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Akasa Air, a new airline targeting domestic travel in India, ordered 72 fuel-efficient 737 Max passenger jets valued at nearly $9 billion, Boeing said on Tuesday.

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market," Boeing said in a press release.

Akasa plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 and use its new fleet of 737s to meet the growing demand across India, the release added.

The startup airline targeting discount domestic service in India is backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The order followed a recent decision by Indian aviation authorities to clear the 737 Max to fly, a report in The Times of India said.

The purchase with list prices of $9 billion was announced at the Dubai Air Show, nearly three years after the March 2019 grounding of the 737 Max, after two fatal crashes within five months killed 346 passengers and crew.

Related Topics

India Dubai March 2019 Market Family From Billion

Recent Stories

President summons joint session of parliament on W ..

President summons joint session of parliament on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of students in Sheik ..

Chief Minister condoles death of students in Sheikhupura accident

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Khawar Ghumman's ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Khawar Ghumman's father

2 minutes ago
 Some Migrants Leave Border With Poland, Heading to ..

Some Migrants Leave Border With Poland, Heading to Logistics Center in Belarus

4 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complai ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt inaugurates 77th School with support of ..

Sindh Govt inaugurates 77th School with support of USAID

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.