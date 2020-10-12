State-Backed StopCovid App Not as Good as Expected Against Virus - French Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The StopCovid tracing app, approved by the French government and designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, has so far proved ineffective, so the authorities are to present the new version of the app on October 22, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

The StopCovid application was approved to be released at the end of May to trace and identify individuals who might have been in contact with a person infected with the COVID-19 disease. Castex said he was one of those who did not download the app.

"[The StopCovid app] had not had the expected effects," Castex said on Franceinfo broadcasting service, adding that the government is due to launch the updated version of the app next Thursday.

He will download the app after an update is released, Castex added.

When asked about the possibility of coronavirus-related local lockdowns across France, prime minister said such a scenario cannot be ruled out, given the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, he believes that, the nationwide stay-at-home regime, like one imposed from March-May, should be avoided.

France has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since-mid summer, with the daily numbers steadily rising to a record high of 26,896 infections recorded on October 10. With the number of departments and areas declaring maximum coronavirus alert growing, and cities like Toulouse and Montpellier also joining in early on Monday, the authorities have started to implement stricter health measures in a bid to curb the virus spread.

To date, France has confirmed 775,431 COVID-19 infections and 32,701 related fatalities.