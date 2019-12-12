State Commission in Kyrgyzstan Accuses Ex-President Atambayev of Preparing a Coup

(@FahadShabbir)

The state commission in Kyrgyzstan blamed the riots in the country in early August entirely on the republic's ex-president, Almazbek Atambayev

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The state commission in Kyrgyzstan blamed the riots in the country in early August entirely on the republic's ex-president, Almazbek Atambayev.

The commission's conclusions were read out by lawmaker Tynchtyk Shainazarov at a parliament meeting Thursday.

"The responsibility for the events of August 7 and 8, 2019 in the village of Koy-Tash lies entirely with Atambayev and his supporters, who planned an armed rebuff to the lawful actions of law enforcement officers and a subsequent violent seizure of power," the commission said in a statement.