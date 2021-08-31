State contracts worth over 500 billion rubles ($6.8) were signed at Russia's Army-2021 forum which ended last week, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) State contracts worth over 500 billion rubles ($6.8) were signed at Russia's Army-2021 forum which ended last week, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In total, 45 government contracts have been concluded for over 500 billion rubles. It was possible to view the latest Russian weapons during the forum and they are already being added to the military," Shoigu said during a conference call.