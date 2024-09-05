Open Menu

State Councilor Requires Enhanced Support For People's Basic Living Needs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to bolster support and relevant services to ensure people's basic living needs.

Shen made the remarks during a research tour in central China's Hunan Province between Monday and Thursday on civil affairs work.

She emphasized the importance of safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods through development, with intensified efforts to provide inclusive public services, meet essential needs, and ensure basic living standards.

She also required sound work to assist and support those affected by disasters and other difficulties.

During her visit to Changsha and Xiangtan, Shen inspected a local elderly care institution, a children's welfare home, a community child care center, and a care center for those with extreme difficulties, to learn about local work in elderly care services and social assistance.

As some areas in Hunan experienced severe flooding this year, Shen also visited the disaster-stricken people, asking civil affairs departments at all levels to ensure the basic living needs of those affected and to prevent the risk of relapse into poverty among the group.

