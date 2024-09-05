State Councilor Requires Enhanced Support For People's Basic Living Needs
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to bolster support and relevant services to ensure people's basic living needs.
Shen made the remarks during a research tour in central China's Hunan Province between Monday and Thursday on civil affairs work.
She emphasized the importance of safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods through development, with intensified efforts to provide inclusive public services, meet essential needs, and ensure basic living standards.
She also required sound work to assist and support those affected by disasters and other difficulties.
During her visit to Changsha and Xiangtan, Shen inspected a local elderly care institution, a children's welfare home, a community child care center, and a care center for those with extreme difficulties, to learn about local work in elderly care services and social assistance.
As some areas in Hunan experienced severe flooding this year, Shen also visited the disaster-stricken people, asking civil affairs departments at all levels to ensure the basic living needs of those affected and to prevent the risk of relapse into poverty among the group.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Yagi draws near2 minutes ago
-
Outrage and sorrow at death of Ugandan athlete Cheptegei12 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge as US data keeps traders wary21 minutes ago
-
Pope appeals for religious unity at stadium mass in Indonesia22 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches 27-mln-USD project to boost cashew nut, pepper industries22 minutes ago
-
Brexit ex-negotiator in frame as Macron seeks new French PM52 minutes ago
-
Pope tells Indonesians to follow 'path of dialogue' at stadium mass2 hours ago
-
Putin backs Harris for US president, with wry smile2 hours ago
-
'Business is business' at bustling China-Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Algerians to vote as incumbent Tebboune poised for easy victory2 hours ago
-
Gunman shot dead near Munich Nazi-era exhibit, Israel consulate2 hours ago
-
Algeria's Tebboune: from bureaucrat to 'father figure'3 hours ago