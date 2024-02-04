State Councilor Urges High-quality Work For Women, Children
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has urged efforts to advance the high-quality development of work for women and children during her inspection tour in east China's Fujian Province.
From Friday to Saturday, Shen inspected local service centers for women and children in the provincial capital city of Fuzhou and visited rural areas and urban communities to learn about relevant work.
Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, called for efforts to ensure the Party's leadership over the work of women's federations, focus on the most practical and tangible matters for women and their families, and promote gender equality and all-around development of women and children.
Shen also underlined the need to improve the work of women's federations, thus delivering more effective results at the Primary level.
