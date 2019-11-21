MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will lead the country's legal team in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague after the country was charged with the genocide of Rohingyas, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, filed a lawsuit against Myanmar with the ICJ early last week, accusing the South Asian nation of the genocide of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

"State Counsellor will lead the effort in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to defend Myanmar's national interest," the statement says.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state between the Rohingya, a Muslim minority, and the Buddhist majority dates back to the previous century. Central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country as a result, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh.

In 2018, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar issued a report, accusing the Myanmar leadership of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was awarded Nobel Peace prize in 1991 for her "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" after the country's military junta refused to recognize the results of the elections won by the NLD in the previous year. She has spent several periods lasting a cumulative 15 years under house arrest. She took the position of the country's state counselor, similar to the prime minister, in 2016.