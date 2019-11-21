UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi To Lead Myanmar's Defense Over Rohingyas In ICJ

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:20 AM

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar's Defense Over Rohingyas in ICJ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will lead the country's legal team in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague after the country was charged with the genocide of Rohingyas, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, filed a lawsuit against Myanmar with the ICJ early last week, accusing the South Asian nation of the genocide of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

"State Counsellor will lead the effort in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to defend Myanmar's national interest," the statement says.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state between the Rohingya, a Muslim minority, and the Buddhist majority dates back to the previous century. Central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country as a result, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh.

In 2018, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar issued a report, accusing the Myanmar leadership of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was awarded Nobel Peace prize in 1991 for her "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" after the country's military junta refused to recognize the results of the elections won by the NLD in the previous year. She has spent several periods lasting a cumulative 15 years under house arrest. She took the position of the country's state counselor, similar to the prime minister, in 2016.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Democracy San The Hague Lead Myanmar Gambia 2017 2016 2018 Muslim From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

5 minutes ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

5 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

19 minutes ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

19 minutes ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.