State Department Asks Russia To Release Imprisoned US Citizen Marc Fogel - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The State Department has asked Russia to release US citizen Marc Fogel, who is serving a 14-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis into the country, CNN reported on Friday.

The report said the State Department is asking Russia to release Fogel on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health condition and age, the report said citing his family and lawyer.

Fogel, a 61-year-old history teacher at the Anglo-American school in Moscow, was arrested upon his return to Russia 11 months ago for being in possession of 17 grams of cannabis, the report said.

Fogel's family claims the cannabis was recommended by a doctor to treat his severe spinal pain, the report added.

The State Department has yet to declare Fogel wrongfully detained and it has not provided his family with details about the appeal to Russia for his release, according to the report.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.

