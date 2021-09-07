State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Rescue Team

The US State Department is obstructing the evacuation of American citizens, green card and special visa holders from Afghanistan, Rick Clay, the head of private rescue team PlanB, said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The US State Department is obstructing the evacuation of American citizens, green card and special visa holders from Afghanistan, Rick Clay, the head of private rescue team PlanB, said on Monday.

"[The US State Department] is not allowing any private charters carrying refugees [to] land anywhere," Clay said as quoted by Fox news, adding that the department was making up excuses such as the lack of air traffic controllers and radar issues to account for the obstruction.

Another source form private rescue teams told the broadcaster that the State Department's efforts to hinder the evacuation process were partly motivated by "embarrassment" that private individuals were rescuing Americans left behind by the US government.

"If we can get aircraft in and pick up people and bring them out, why can't we take them to Doha to the refugee center or other refugee centers? We still have Americans we can get out," Clay stated.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and State Department spokesman Ned price denied that the US administration was impeding planes from leaving Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are reportedly executing those who assisted the US mission in Afghanistan.

US troops completed the withdrawal operation by August 31, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban announced that it had seized the northeastern province of Panjshir, which had been the last stronghold of anti-Taliban resistance, though the resistance disputes this claim.