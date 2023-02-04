State Department Confirms Death of US Citizen in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US State Department can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine, following reports of the death of a former US Marine fighting in the country, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The US State Department can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine, following reports of the death of a former US Marine fighting in the country, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine.

We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," the spokesperson said.

The State Department has nothing further to add at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Friday, US media reported that former US Marine Pete Reed was killed in Ukraine while fighting in the country. The Biden administration has urged US citizens, including servicemembers and veterans, not to travel to Ukraine as foreign fighters.