UrduPoint.com

State Department Confirms Death Of US Citizen In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:05 PM

State Department Confirms Death of US Citizen in Ukraine

The US State Department can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine, following reports of the death of a former US Marine fighting in the country, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The US State Department can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine, following reports of the death of a former US Marine fighting in the country, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine.

We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," the spokesperson said.

The State Department has nothing further to add at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Friday, US media reported that former US Marine Pete Reed was killed in Ukraine while fighting in the country. The Biden administration has urged US citizens, including servicemembers and veterans, not to travel to Ukraine as foreign fighters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Family Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

11 minutes ago
 Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian At ..

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olym ..

1 hour ago
 Students take out rally to express solidarity with ..

Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

1 hour ago
 Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solida ..

Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

1 hour ago
 AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all ou ..

AJK President, PM resolve to continue their all out support to Kashmiris' legiti ..

30 minutes ago
 2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

2nd annual intermediate exam Part-2 results

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.