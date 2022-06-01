UrduPoint.com

State Department Confirms Rockets Struck Iraq Base Hosting US Troops, No Casualties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US State Department confirmed on Tuesday that rockets struck an Iraqi base hosting American troops, but no damage or casualties have been reported.

"I can confirm that an attack took place last night against an Iraqi base that houses international coalition advisors, we understand that there was no damage, nor were there any casualties," spokesman Ned price told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that five rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US troops. The US-led coalition and US Central Command did not immediately respond to Sputnik's inquiry to comment on the matter.

