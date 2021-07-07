UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Department Confirms US Envoy For North Korea Held Call With Chinese Counterpart

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

State Department Confirms US Envoy for North Korea Held Call With Chinese Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Tuesday that US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim recently held a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming.

"I can confirm that a call took place," Price said during a press briefing.

Price did not provide any details about the call, but said China has a role to play in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula because of its influence over Pyongyang.

The United States has reached out to North Korea to engage in diplomacy and is awaiting a constructive reply, Price said.

US-North Korea denuclearization talks stalled after a failed bilateral summit in Hanoi in 2019, when the Trump administration requested more significant steps from North Korea, such as terminating its nuclear arsenal. However, Pyongyang accused the United States of failing to follow through on previous agreements.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in which he expressed his intention to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Price Hanoi United States North Korea Kim Jong 2019 From Arsenal Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

38 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

38 minutes ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

38 minutes ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

49 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

49 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.