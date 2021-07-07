State Department Confirms US Envoy for North Korea Held Call With Chinese Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Tuesday that US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim recently held a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming.

"I can confirm that a call took place," Price said during a press briefing.

Price did not provide any details about the call, but said China has a role to play in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula because of its influence over Pyongyang.

The United States has reached out to North Korea to engage in diplomacy and is awaiting a constructive reply, Price said.

US-North Korea denuclearization talks stalled after a failed bilateral summit in Hanoi in 2019, when the Trump administration requested more significant steps from North Korea, such as terminating its nuclear arsenal. However, Pyongyang accused the United States of failing to follow through on previous agreements.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in which he expressed his intention to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries.