UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Department Confirms US Envoy Khalilzad To Attend Moscow Conference On Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

State Department Confirms US Envoy Khalilzad to Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The State Department confirmed on Monday that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend the meeting in Moscow later this week.

"As part of our ongoing effort to encourage and support the peace process Ambassador Khalilzad does plan to attend the meeting in Moscow," Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters during a daily briefing.

Russia hosts the conference on Afghanistan on March 18 with Afghan warring parties. China and Pakistan are also expected to send their delegations to Moscow.

Khalilzad has been for over two weeks on his first tour to the region since US President Joe Biden took office.

Earlier on Monday, he departed Qatar "after several days of meetings with negotiating parties and other stakeholders to encourage progress on a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire as well as immediate reduction of violence," Porter said.

US-assisted talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency on ending the war stalled this year amid unabated militant attacks. The United States was poised to withdraw troops from the country by May but now insists that a durable political settlement must first be achieved as the new administration reviews understandings reached by its predecessors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow China Qatar Progress United States March May From Government

Recent Stories

EU Weighing Requests to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PA ..

6 minutes ago

Social media emerges as prolific mode of preventiv ..

6 minutes ago

Eleven killed in anti-coup demonstrations after My ..

6 minutes ago

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab fo ..

6 minutes ago

Sumra assumes charge of Additional Secretary , ED

6 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Trusts Canadian Health Regulators as ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.