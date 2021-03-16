State Department Confirms US Envoy Khalilzad to Attend Moscow Conference on Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The State Department confirmed on Monday that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend the meeting in Moscow later this week.

"As part of our ongoing effort to encourage and support the peace process Ambassador Khalilzad does plan to attend the meeting in Moscow," Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters during a daily briefing.

Russia hosts the conference on Afghanistan on March 18 with Afghan warring parties. China and Pakistan are also expected to send their delegations to Moscow.

Khalilzad has been for over two weeks on his first tour to the region since US President Joe Biden took office.

Earlier on Monday, he departed Qatar "after several days of meetings with negotiating parties and other stakeholders to encourage progress on a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire as well as immediate reduction of violence," Porter said.

US-assisted talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency on ending the war stalled this year amid unabated militant attacks. The United States was poised to withdraw troops from the country by May but now insists that a durable political settlement must first be achieved as the new administration reviews understandings reached by its predecessors.