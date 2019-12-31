UrduPoint.com
State Department Criticizes Iraq For Failing To Protect US Forces - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:10 AM

State Department Criticizes Iraq for Failing to Protect US Forces - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A senior State Department official said during a briefing on Monday that Iraq's authorities have not done enough to protect US troops stationed there and called their lack of condemnation of pro-Iranian militia blamed for a series of attacks on US forces - disappointing.

"We have warned the Iraqi government many times and we have shared information with them to try to work with them to carry out their responsibility to protect us as their invited guests," the official told reporters. "The US military is there, as you know, upon the invitation of the Iraqi government. So it's their responsibility and duty to protect us and they have not taken the appropriate steps to do so."

The official said that over the last two months alone there had been eleven attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq and the United States has repeatedly voiced its concerns with senior Iraqi government and asked them to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"There just have been too many attacks attempted attacks against American and Iraqi forces," the official added.

Earlier on Monday, the United States carried out strikes against the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria.

Washington blames Kata'ib Hezbollah for Friday's attack on a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk in which a US contractor was killed and four soldiers injured.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

Also on Monday, the Iraqi National Security Council issued a statement condemning the US strikes as a violation of the country's sovereignty and warned that Baghdad may be pushed to revise its relations with the US-led international coalition operating in the region.

The State Department official expressed disappointment over Iraqi criticism, in particular the lack of criticism every time that Kata'ib Hezbollah moves weapons and people on behalf of Iran, represses protesters or sends fighters off into Syria the Iraqi government's approval.

"Yeah, it's disappointing," the official said.

The official also said that the United States does not have "any fear" of a possible backlash against its actions.

