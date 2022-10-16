State Department Demands That Iran Release US Prisoners, After Evin Prison Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The US State Department is calling on Iran to immediately release detained American citizens, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said after reports of a fire at Evin prison, located in Iran's capital, Tehran.

"We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," Price said on social media on Saturday.

On Saturday night, Iranian media reported that a powerful blast had occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire.

The IRNA news agency said citing an ambulance worker that at least eight people were injured as a result of the fire, but there were no fatalities.

The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft.