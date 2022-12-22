State Department Inspector General Says US Oversight of Ukraine Aid Limited, Risks Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States' oversight of military aid to Ukraine is limited by the operational environment, risking fraud and mismanagement of assistance, the State Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) said on Thursday.

"Without the military support embassies in conflict settings have frequently relied upon for logistical and security assistance, Mission Ukraine experiences these restrictions in a particularly acute manner," the OIG report said. "In addition, typical approaches to required end-use monitoring of defense and law enforcement materials were reportedly limited, as kinetic military activity and active combat create an environment in which standard verification is difficult or impossible."

US officials were advised during visits to Ukraine that direct observation of program activities is challenging to arrange, and only possible outside of Kiev in rare instances, the OIG said.

The challenges to monitoring efforts in Ukraine carry significant risks for the State Department, because weak oversight exposes programs to mismanagement and fraud, the OIG said. Mismanagement and fraud are of particular concern in Ukraine, which ranked in the bottom third in the 2021 global corruption perception index, the OIG added.

The OIG recommended documenting and communicating transparently about current monitoring efforts, including whether and how they differ from standard practices. The government watchdog also recommended considering third-party monitoring contracts to increase visibility into US programs.

The OIG report comes following the release of a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, and as Congress considers a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes $45 billion for Ukrainian security.