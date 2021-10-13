State Department Investigating If Trump Appointees Took Home Gifts for Foreigners- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US State Department Inspector General's Office is investigating if officials from former President Donald Trump's administration took taxpayer-funded presents meant for foreign dignitaries, NBCNews reported.

The Office is probing whether Trump's political appointees removed the gifts from the State Department gift vault in January and took them home, a department official said.

The missing presents' value is "significant," the source said.

The tv channel said US media earlier reported that gift bags for foreign delegations at a G7 summit that was supposed to be held at Camp David in 2020 but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic were missing.