UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Department Official In Washington Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

State Department Official in Washington Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

An employee working at the US State Department in Washington has been diagnosed with COVID-19, CNN reported, citing an email from Under Secretary for Management Brian Bulatao

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An employee working at the US State Department in Washington has been diagnosed with COVID-19, CNN reported, citing an email from Under Secretary for Management Brian Bulatao.

According to the broadcaster, the employee in question does not work in the main State Department building in Foggy Bottom, but in an annex building in Washington.

The email, dated March 19, also states that a few State Department employees working abroad had tested positive for COVID-19, and that this most recent case was the first in the US capital.

A spokesman for the State Department told the tv channel that the employees working at the department annex had been instructed to take the necessary precautions, and that the area was being disinfected.

Per Johns Hopkins University database, over 14,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the United States, with the death toll surpassing 200.

Related Topics

Washington United States March TV From Employment

Recent Stories

Coronavirus awareness campaign expedited at Lahore ..

6 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Reduces Presence in Iraq Due to C ..

6 minutes ago

Volvo to Shut Down Plants in Sweden, Belgium, US O ..

6 minutes ago

ERC deplores loss of two of its aid workers in Ade ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistanis stuck in China case: Foreign Office sub ..

6 minutes ago

DIG Razzaq Cheema lauds efforts of police for foil ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.