State Department Official in Washington Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An employee working at the US State Department in Washington has been diagnosed with COVID-19, CNN reported, citing an email from Under Secretary for Management Brian Bulatao.

According to the broadcaster, the employee in question does not work in the main State Department building in Foggy Bottom, but in an annex building in Washington.

The email, dated March 19, also states that a few State Department employees working abroad had tested positive for COVID-19, and that this most recent case was the first in the US capital.

A spokesman for the State Department told the tv channel that the employees working at the department annex had been instructed to take the necessary precautions, and that the area was being disinfected.

Per Johns Hopkins University database, over 14,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the United States, with the death toll surpassing 200.