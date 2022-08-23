State Department on Dugina Murder: US Unequivocally Condemns Targeting of Civilians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States unequivocally denounces any targeting of civilians, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday, commenting on the murder of Russian political scientist Daria Dugina in Moscow.

"We unequivocally condemn the targeting of civilians," Price told a briefing.

The car Dugina, 29, was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District on Saturday night. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.

On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that Ukraine's special services were behind the assassination. According to the FSB, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk perpetrated the killing and then fled from Russia to Estonia.