State Department On WHO Funding: US To Remain Engaged In COVID-19 Investment, Funding

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

State Department on WHO Funding: US to Remain Engaged in COVID-19 Investment, Funding

The United States will remain engaged in the coronavirus response despite suspending funding to the World health Organization (WHO), Philip T. Reeker, an acting assistant secretary of state in the bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States will remain engaged in the coronavirus response despite suspending funding to the World health Organization (WHO), Philip T. Reeker, an acting assistant secretary of state in the bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department, said Wednesday.

"WHO has done many good things around the world, of course, and the US has been the largest sponsor in the WHO. We continue to be very engaged in terms of every aspect of the COVID-19 ... funding and investing in that," Reeker told a briefing.

According to the State Department official, the United States had concerns over WHO's actions in many aspects concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

