State Department Orders Departure Of Family Members Of US Gov't Employees In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The US State Department has ordered the departure of family members of US government employees in Belarus.

"On January 31, 2022, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees," the State Department said in a statement.

"Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," it said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

