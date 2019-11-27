UrduPoint.com
State Department, Pentagon Probing Reports Of US Weapons Diversion In Yemen - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:35 AM

State Department, Pentagon Probing Reports of US Weapons Diversion in Yemen - Letter

The US State Department and Pentagon are investigating reports that American-made armored vehicles may have fallen into hands of terrorist groups in Yemen via Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a newly published letter to a lawmaker showed.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The US State Department and Pentagon are investigating reports that American-made armored vehicles may have fallen into hands of terrorist groups in Yemen via Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a newly published letter to a lawmaker showed.

"The Department of State takes these allegations very seriously and is working closely with partner nations to determine whether there were any such unauthorized transfers," Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor wrote to senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren in a letter published on Tuesday.

Taylor said that since allegations were limited to Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, both the State and Defense Departments had already inspected MRAP inventories in the United Arab Emirates and were planning "a similar oversight visit" to Saudi Arabia in November 2019.

"Once the Departments of State and Defense complete the visits and any necessary follow-up discussions with the two governments, the Department expects to have a full account of the circumstances related to the disposition of this equipment and any potential violation of the agreements," Taylor said.

The letter was sent to Warren in response to her query submitted to the State Department last month.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

