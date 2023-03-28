State Department Says Allegations US Involved in Sparking Israeli Protests 'False'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Allegations that the United States was involved in fomenting the ongoing protests in Israel are false, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"The department supports a wide range of programming by civil society actors around the world on strengthening awareness for human rights and democratic values, but any notion that we are propping up or supporting these protests, or the initiators of them, is completely and demonstrably false," Patel said during a press briefing, when asked about the allegations.

US media reported earlier this month that the US government has been funding protests in Israel through the group Movement for Quality Government.

The group received a "modest grant" from the State Department during the Trump administration, with the latest dispersal of funds coming in September 2022, prior to the most recent Israeli elections, Patel said.

The grant supported an educational program for schools in Jerusalem schools that supplemented their civic studies, Patel added.

The accusations come amid nationwide protests in Israel over controversial judicial reforms.