Open Menu

State Department Says Future Of US Assistance To Niger At Stake Amid Coup

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:11 PM

State Department Says Future of US Assistance to Niger at Stake Amid Coup

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday declined to disclose what contingency plans the United States has should Niger President Mohamed Bazoum not return to power, but underscored that the future of US assistance to the country is at stake amid the ongoing coup

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday declined to disclose what contingency plans the United States has should Niger President Mohamed Bazoum not return to power, but underscored that the future of US assistance to the country is at stake amid the ongoing coup.

"I don't want to talk about what specifically we might do if President Bazoum not restored to authority but certainly our aid or assistance is at stake, but again, I think it's premature to speculate what that might look like at this point," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller also echoed that the United States sees no evidence indicating that Russia is behind the coup in Niger, which White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also affirmed earlier in the day.

Kirby added that the Biden administration believes there is still a window for diplomacy in Niger.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's foreign ministry said that President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country.

On Saturday, France suspended all financial aid to Niger until constitutional order is restored. On the next day, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power saying that it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country.

Related Topics

Russia White House France Paris United States Niger All

Recent Stories

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln Fi ..

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln First Time in 2023 - Oil Ministr ..

7 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's En ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy S ..

14 minutes ago
 UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground Aft ..

UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground After Work of Electronic Warfare ..

16 minutes ago
 US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Prob ..

US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Probe Into Military Whistleblower ..

16 minutes ago
 Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme He ..

Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - R ..

16 minutes ago
 Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to F ..

Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to Free Detained President, Offici ..

16 minutes ago
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends bills' payment date for Batch ..

14 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imra ..

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

14 minutes ago
 Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffe ..

Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffering humanity: Governor Baloch ..

14 minutes ago
 US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Pl ..

US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Plan for Ukrainian Pilots - Repo ..

14 minutes ago
 Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

14 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transpa ..

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World