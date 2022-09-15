UrduPoint.com

State Department Says In Contact With Ex-US Envoy Richardson Amid Visit To Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 12:24 AM

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said they have been in contact with former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson amid his visit to Moscow but he declined to comment any further on the matter

Richardson reportedly met with Russian officials to negotiate the potential release of US professional women's basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in a Russian court for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Richardson reportedly met with Russian officials to negotiate the potential release of US professional women's basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in a Russian court for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

"We have been in contact with the Richardson Center," Price said during a press briefing. "We're not going to comment on the governor's travel or the governor's (Richardson's) activity."

