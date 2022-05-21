UrduPoint.com

State Department Says Not Time For Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday that now is not the appropriate time for diplomatic talks between senior State Department officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and their Russian counterparts.

"It is our assessment it is not the time at the moment for a high-level call between Secretary Blinken, or other seniors at the (State Department), precisely because we have seen no indication just yet that the Russians are serious about engaging in a constructive dialogue that could help to advance the prospects for the diminution of the violence or ultimately putting this conflict to an end," Price said during a conference call with reporters.

Moscow requested certain security guarantees from the United States regarding NATO's eastward expansion prior to the Ukraine conflict, however, the Biden administration rejected it.

More Stories From World

