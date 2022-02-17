WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States is concerned about Russia's allegations of a genocide happening in Donbas and deems them unfounded, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday

"We are particularly concerned about President Putin and other Russian officials, their ongoing mentions 'genocide' in the Donbas," Price said.

"There is no basis of truth to any of these allegations. This however has not stopped the Russians from advancing these false claims to include reports of unmarked mass graves of civilians allegedly killed by Ukrainian armed forces."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on that a genocide is happening in Donbas.