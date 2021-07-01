UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Department To Update Policy On US Passport Gender Markers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

State Department to Update Policy on US Passport Gender Markers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The State Department is proposing changes to the gender marker policies and procedures for US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex, by beginning the process of updating our procedures for the issuance of U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad," Blinken said in a press statement.

He added that the department will most immediately begin updating procedures to allow applicants to self-select their gender as "M" or "F" without the need for medical certification if their self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other documents.

The State Department will also move to add new gender markers for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or CRBA. Blinken said that they are currently evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal, but that the process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is "technologically complex" and will take time to update the system.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

1 minute ago

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is t ..

12 minutes ago

India takes advance steps to mitigate COVID-19 thi ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

1 hour ago

Damjanovic steals the spotlight again as Kitchee p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.