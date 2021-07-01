State Department to Update Policy on US Passport Gender Markers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The State Department is proposing changes to the gender marker policies and procedures for US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the Department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex, by beginning the process of updating our procedures for the issuance of U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad," Blinken said in a press statement.

He added that the department will most immediately begin updating procedures to allow applicants to self-select their gender as "M" or "F" without the need for medical certification if their self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other documents.

The State Department will also move to add new gender markers for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or CRBA. Blinken said that they are currently evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal, but that the process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is "technologically complex" and will take time to update the system.