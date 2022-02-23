State Department Urges US Citizens in Ukraine to Provide Information About Themselves

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The US Department of State has urged Americans currently in Ukraine to provide information about themselves.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should complete this online form so we can communicate with you. U.S.

citizens seeking to depart Ukraine can also call 1-833-741-2777 (in the United States) or 1-606-260-4379 (from overseas) for immediate assistance," the message published on the main website page of the department said.

The United States has repeatedly called on Americans in Ukraine to leave over alleged threats of "Russian military action." In addition, the country relocated its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv. Russia has repeatedly denied any intention of "invading" its neighbor.