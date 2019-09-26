UrduPoint.com
State Dept. Acted Appropriately With Regard To Trump-Zelenskyy Call Scandal - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:14 PM

State Dept. Acted Appropriately With Regard to Trump-Zelenskyy Call Scandal - Pompeo

US State Department officials acted appropriately in the situation surrounding the controversial call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US State Department officials acted appropriately in the situation surrounding the controversial call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday.

"To the best of my knowledge, from what I've seen so far, each of the actions that were undertaken by State Department officials was entirely appropriate and consistent with the objective that we've had certainly since this new government has come into office," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the United States is working to create a better relationship with Ukraine and to build on opportunities that will help end corruption in the country because it would be a good thing for Europe and push back against Russia in important ways.

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the State Department may have had a role in the Trump-Ukraine scandal given the circumstances of the firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine.

The White House released an official transcript on Wednesday of the July 25 phone call during which Trump asked Zelenskyy to "look into" allegations of corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming presidential election.

During the July phone call, Trump also mentioned the firing of former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and described her as "bad news."

