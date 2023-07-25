Open Menu

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up To China To Decide Who Their Foreign Minister Is

Published July 25, 2023

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Minister Is

It is up to China to decide who their foreign minister is, the US State Department said Tuesday, after Beijing ousted Foreign Minister Qin Gang following seven months of service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) It is up to China to decide who their foreign minister is, the US State Department said Tuesday, after Beijing ousted Foreign Minister Qin Gang following seven months of service.

"First, it is up to China to decide who their foreign minister is," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said during a press briefing.

Patel added that the United States will continue to engage with newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other PRC officials.

