State Dept. Approves Possible $10Bln Sale of Himars Launchers, Ammunition to Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The State Department has approved a possible sale of $10 billion worth of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment to Poland, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday,

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the DSCA said.

Poland has requested to buy 18 M142 HIMARS launchers, 468 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits; 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS); 461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); and 532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-ER AW) pods, among other equipment.