State Dept. Authorizes Display Of Black Lives Matter Flags At US Embassies - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:16 AM

State Dept. Authorizes Display of Black Lives Matter Flags at US Embassies - Reports

US Embassies and consulates are now officially allowed to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags and banners according to a directive from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Embassies and consulates are now officially allowed to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags and banners according to a directive from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday.

The directive gives the heads of the US diplomatic facilities authorization to display BLM flags and banners. However, the message sent out to them about the directive notes that the authorization is not a requirement.

A State Department spokesperson was reported to have confirmed that the United States remains concerned about the racial and ethnic injustices against people of color and other marginalized communities and encourages its diplomatic missions around the world to focus on eliminating systemic racism and its global impacth.

In April, Blinken appointed former diplomat Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley to the State Department's newly created Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer role in an effort to reverse the department's track record on diversity.

